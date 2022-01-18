January 18, 2022

Bluefin tuna tagged for the first time in UK waters with acoustic 'residency' tags

by Alan Williams, University of Plymouth

Bluefin tuna tagged for the first time in UK waters with acoustic ‘residency’ tags
Credit: Tom Horton

Bluefin tuna have been tagged with state-of-the-art acoustic tracking tags for the first time in UK waters.

The huge fish, which in UK waters can be up to 2.5m long, are commercially valuable and biologically fascinating.

The 7cm long tags send individually coded sound (acoustic) messages to listening stations moored on the seabed, allowing the team to record how long are in UK waters each year.

The project team has attached acoustic tags to 30 bluefin tuna. The tags will also help the project team understand when the fish arrive, and how quickly they can make the journey across the Channel to France.

Dr. Lucy Hawkes, senior lecturer in ecology at the University of Exeter, is leading the bluefin tagging work. She said:

"We typically see bluefin tuna in waters around the south-west UK in the summer and autumn months, but do not know if we are seeing the same fish every year, nor the same fish all summer. For the first time we will be able to tell, with the acoustic tracking tags sending data for up to five years."

The team have already heard 81 messages from the tags across five listening stations in south-west UK, including one fish several times.

This work is part of the FISH INTEL project, funded by the EU's Interreg France (Channel) England program, which is establishing a network of acoustic receivers on both sides of the Channel.

The research will assist authorities across the Channel region to implement Ecosystem Based Fisheries Management (EBFM) programs with the aim of enhancing the condition and quality of these habitats, as well as enabling human activities—such as fishing, civil engineering projects and extract industries—to function in a sustainable way.

The lead for FISH INTEL, Dr. Emma Sheehan, said:

"Bluefin tuna are sentinels of healthy ecosystems, and travel between waters that provide them with food and clean conditions. Developing a clear understanding of their movements will help us not only pinpoint those habitats, but also implement measures to preserve and protect them in the future."

The team will continue to collect data from the tagged until 2026, and will gain the most comprehensive understanding of the importance of UK waters to to date.

Explore further

UK waters are home again to the bluefin tuna
Provided by University of Plymouth
Citation: Bluefin tuna tagged for the first time in UK waters with acoustic 'residency' tags (2022, January 18) retrieved 18 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-bluefin-tuna-tagged-uk-acoustic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

2 hours ago

What determines the long-term effectiveness of a viral vaccine?

2 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

12 hours ago

Hospitalized COVID-19 Brain Damage greater than in Alzheimers...

23 hours ago

Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and variants

Jan 17, 2022

What can grow inside plastic?

Jan 16, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)