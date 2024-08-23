Plymouth University is the largest university in the South West of England, with over 30,000 students and is 9th largest in the United Kingdom by total number of students (including the Open University). It has almost 3,000 staff making it one of the largest employers in the south west. The main campus is in the Devon city of Plymouth, but the university has campuses and affiliated colleges all over South West England. Whilst the University has been known as Plymouth University since June 2011 as a result of a rebrand, the formal name and legal title of the University remains University of Plymouth. The University was originally a Polytechnic College, with its constituent bodies being Plymouth Polytechnic, Rolle College, the Exeter College of Art and Design (which were, before April 1989, run by Devon County Council) and Seale-Hayne College (which before April 1989 was an independent charity). It was renamed Polytechnic South West in 1989 and remained as this until gaining university status in 1992 along with the other polytechnics. The new university absorbed the Plymouth School of Maritime Studies and Tavistock College.

Address Drake Circus, Plymouth, Devon, England Website http://www.plymouth.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Plymouth

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed