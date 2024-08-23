Scientists call for an update in environmental decision making that takes human rights into account
Human well-being is connected to nature for food, climate regulation and culture, making the protection of nature a human rights matter.
Plymouth University is the largest university in the South West of England, with over 30,000 students and is 9th largest in the United Kingdom by total number of students (including the Open University). It has almost 3,000 staff making it one of the largest employers in the south west. The main campus is in the Devon city of Plymouth, but the university has campuses and affiliated colleges all over South West England. Whilst the University has been known as Plymouth University since June 2011 as a result of a rebrand, the formal name and legal title of the University remains University of Plymouth. The University was originally a Polytechnic College, with its constituent bodies being Plymouth Polytechnic, Rolle College, the Exeter College of Art and Design (which were, before April 1989, run by Devon County Council) and Seale-Hayne College (which before April 1989 was an independent charity). It was renamed Polytechnic South West in 1989 and remained as this until gaining university status in 1992 along with the other polytechnics. The new university absorbed the Plymouth School of Maritime Studies and Tavistock College.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
Human well-being is connected to nature for food, climate regulation and culture, making the protection of nature a human rights matter.
Environment
Aug 23, 2024
0
27
The UK's first large scale offshore mussel farm is allowing shellfish reefs to return to parts of the seabed off England's south coast for the first time in up to 150 years, a new study has revealed.
Ecology
Aug 14, 2024
0
0
Two of the planet's more pressing environmental stressors have the potential to alter the growth and reproductive output of plants found right along the world's coastlines, a new study suggests.
Environment
Aug 2, 2024
0
1
Extreme weather events such as hurricanes and storms have increased in both frequency and severity in recent years. With that has come heightened public interest, resulting in often dramatic footage being live-streamed on ...
Environment
Jul 2, 2024
0
0
Magnesium compounds are a common ingredient of many remedies designed to help people wind down and escape the stresses of modern life. However, a new study has shown it is not only humans that are using forms of the chemical ...
Plants & Animals
Jun 14, 2024
0
67
The world-famous Roman Baths are home to a diverse range of microorganisms which could be critical in the global fight against antimicrobial resistance, a new study suggests.
Cell & Microbiology
May 31, 2024
0
153
Research led by the University of Plymouth has shown that a new deep learning AI model can identify what happens and when during embryonic development, from video.
Molecular & Computational biology
May 28, 2024
0
96
Some teabags manufactured using plastic alternatives do not degrade in soil and have the potential to harm terrestrial species, a new study has shown.
Environment
May 28, 2024
0
62
The saturated soil conditions predicted to result from increased rainfall in the UK's upland regions could have a knock-on effect on the ambition to create more woodland in the fight against climate change, a new study has ...
Plants & Animals
May 9, 2024
0
5
Scientists have called for a concerted global effort to stem the tide of disposable electronic technologies—such as vapes—contributing to international waste accumulation and environmental degradation.
Environment
Apr 25, 2024
0
1