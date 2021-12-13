December 13, 2021

Video: Does your fuel cell car… run on gasoline?

by American Chemical Society

Does your fuel cell car … run on gasoline? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Hydrogen fuel cell cars seem like a great, low-emission driving solution: oxygen and hydrogen in, nothing but water vapor out.

But that hydrogen needs to come from somewhere, and its production might be worse for the planet than you think:

Explore further

Toyota testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: Does your fuel cell car… run on gasoline? (2021, December 13) retrieved 13 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-video-fuel-cell-car-gasoline.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Isotope Separation (K41)

6 hours ago

Nomenclature of organic compounds

Dec 09, 2021

How to calculate error on log(MW) and error on MW for an SDS-PAGE calculation?

Dec 07, 2021

What waste products are formed from sugar rocket fuel?

Dec 06, 2021

Is Sodium Flouride a toxin?

Dec 04, 2021

What exactly happens during a phase change?

Dec 04, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)