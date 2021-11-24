November 24, 2021

Synchrotron analysis contributes to more effective pancreatic cancer research

by University of Surrey

Synchrotron analysis contributes to more effective pancreatic cancer research
The team used in situ micromechanical testing combined with synchrotron X-ray techniques. Credit: University of Surrey

By using the synchrotron at Diamond Light Source in Oxfordshire, the team were able to complete sophisticated examinations of the characteristics of cell structures at a nano level and even at an atomic scale and to investigate how cells and materials interact with each other.

To improve and treatment, researchers need accurate models of cancer tissues on which to experiment. Previous research made significant progress in building accurate, novel 3D models which mimic features of a pancreatic tumor, such as , porosity and protein composition. The latest research, published in the Journal of Materials Research and Technology and Materials Today Advances, demonstrates a way to improve the mechanical characterisation and testing of those 3D structures which can ultimately lead to a better understanding of how interact with each other and with protein matrices at nanoscale. Ensuring that 3D structures and mechanical performance in laboratory test conditions replicate the structures and in cancer tissue will help scientists conduct the best possible research, with the hope of eventually developing better treatments for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Any progress in this area is particularly welcome because, although there has been intense research effort into this particularly aggressive form of cancer, survival rates have changed little. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the UK and only eight percent of patients diagnosed survive for more than five years.

Synchrotron analysis contributes to more effective pancreatic cancer research
Inside the experimental hutch at Diamond’s B16 beamline. Credit: University of Surrey

The team measured stresses on the tiny lab-made structures through loading and unloading cycles and compared the impact of using different protein mixes as part of those 3D structures. They used in situ micromechanical testing combined with synchrotron X-ray techniques, allowing them to quantitatively measure the deformation mechanics and the mechanical properties of components at multiple length scales under various modified surfaces.

Dr. Jingyi Mo, research fellow in sciences at the University of Surrey, said: "People often don't expect mechanical engineering to work at a nano or , but there's such important work going on. By combining advanced mechanical characterisation of biomaterials with local scale cell behavior, we're opening doors to new scientific discoveries."

Dr. Tan Sui, senior lecturer in materials engineering, said: "By providing better cell-material characterisations, we can shed more light on the way cells interact with each other. This nano-scale analysis could help researchers use nature to inspire better tissue engineered scaffolds, a key pathway to improving screening and treatment. There's still a lot of work to do before patients benefit, but we're inching forwards in the right direction."

Explore further

Pancreatic cancer 'priming' may make chemotherapy more effective
More information: Jingyi Mo et al, Multi-scale structural and mechanical characterisation in bioinspired polyurethane-based pancreatic cancer model, Journal of Materials Research and Technology (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jmrt.2021.09.041

Jingyi Mo et al, Novel in situ multi-level analysis of structural-mechanical relations in a bioinspired polyurethane-based tissue model, Materials Today Advances (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.mtadv.2021.100184

Provided by University of Surrey
Citation: Synchrotron analysis contributes to more effective pancreatic cancer research (2021, November 24) retrieved 24 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-synchrotron-analysis-contributes-effective-pancreatic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ethanol (Alcohol) 75% and isopropyl alcohol (75%) - any difference?

11 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Nov 18, 2021

Radioactive decay - the difference between "lambda" and "k"

Nov 17, 2021

Why is Potassium Nitride (K3N) unstable?

Nov 16, 2021

Silicone Mold Making

Nov 15, 2021

Breaking down ABS Plastic

Nov 12, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)