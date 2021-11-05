November 5, 2021

Image: Mind the stars

by European Space Agency

Image: Mind the stars
Credit: ESA/NASA–T. Pesquet

Space can be a cruel mistress, but she is a beautiful one.

As we await the launch of ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and the return of Thomas Pesquet, let us marvel at the fact that humans live and work in space, an environment so inhospitable to us.

As Thomas nears the end of his six-month mission Alpha on the Space Station, he took this image, noting that living on the International Space Station "really feels like flying on a spaceship into the cosmos… or wait… that's what we do."

While astronauts are often pointing their cameras down to Earth, Thomas looked up for this image. "When you let your eyes adapt to the night, you start seeing millions of stars and it's amazing…there's also a lot of beauty in the cosmos itself, it's just harder to see (and to photograph) at first."

Thanks to collective intelligence and cooperation, the International Space Station has been a reality for over 20 years, hosting astronauts who run experiments and monitor our planet from above. While launches are quite routine these days, delays happen but that's the space business.

In that same spirit of partnership, humans are soon returning to the Moon on the Artemis missions, powered by the European Service Module, and preparing to build an outpost in . The Gateway will be a home far away from home and a stepping-stone to our next goal in space, humans on Mars.

Until then, make sure to look up and, like Thomas, savor the view. You're almost home.

Explore further

Image: Auroras viewed from orbit
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Mind the stars (2021, November 5) retrieved 5 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-image-mind-stars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mass transfer between neutron stars in a binary pair

1 hour ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

2 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

13 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

15 hours ago

Questions about the Voyager spacecraft

18 hours ago

How do gravitational waves differ from the expansion of the Universe?

Nov 02, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)