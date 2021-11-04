November 4, 2021

Video: Best of Alpha mission timelapse

by European Space Agency

earth space
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A collection of the best timelapse videos made during ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet's second mission to the International Space Station, "Alpha" in 2021. The camera is setup to take pictures at intervals of two a second, and the pictures are then edited into this video that plays at 25 pictures a second. Most videos around 12 times faster than real speed.

Thomas shared this video on social media with the caption:

"Probably the last the timelapse from , and fittingly here is a special edition "best of" montage: aurora, lightning, spacewalks, day views and spacecraft reentry in less than five minutes. Get comfy, cast it to your largest screen in the house and enjoy!"

Over 200 experiments are planned during Thomas' time in space, with 40 European ones and 12 new experiments led by the French space agency CNES.

Credit: ESA/NASA

Explore further

Image: Space men at work
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Best of Alpha mission timelapse (2021, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-video-alpha-mission-timelapse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
