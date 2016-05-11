May 11, 2016

Image: Space suit vacuum test

by European Space Agency

Image: Space suit vacuum test
Credit: NASA–Bill Stafford

Scheduled for launch in November, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is travelling the world preparing for his six-month adventure on the International Space Station. At NASA's Johnson Space Center, in Houston, USA, Thomas is putting his spacesuit to the ultimate test on Earth: all the air is pumped out from the Space Station Airlock Test Article to create a vacuum like he would encounter in outer space.

Though Thomas has no spacewalk planned for his Proxima mission, all astronauts who live on the International Space Station are trained for spacewalks in case they need to head outside.

Thomas will be launched into space together with NASA's Peggy Whitson and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy. The trio will soon be training in Russia and will support their colleagues on the next launch to the Space Station in June.

More information: Follow Thomas' his training and spaceflight first-hand on social media: thomaspesquet.esa.int

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Space suit vacuum test (2016, May 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-image-space-vacuum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Astronaut Umberto Guidoni in training
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)