April 20, 2016

Image: Astronaut Umberto Guidoni in training

by European Space Agency

Image: Astronaut Umberto Guidoni in training
Credit: NASA

ESA astronaut Umberto Guidoni training in Houston, USA, for his Space Shuttle mission STS-100 to the International Space Station that was launched 19 April 2001, making him the first European to work in the research laboratory.

Umberto was a mission specialist on Space Shuttle mission STS-100 that delivered elements and equipment to the International Space Station, including the Multi-Purpose Logistics Module Raffaello as well as the first Canadian robotic arm that was used to assemble the Space Station.

This was his second mission after a 16-day spaceflight aboard Space Shuttle Columbia. Umberto became a member of the European Parliament in 2004.

In the background is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield who flew with Umberto on STS-100, also his second mission.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Astronaut Umberto Guidoni in training (2016, April 20) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-image-astronaut-umberto-guidoni.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA Amends Crew Assignment for STS-126 Mission
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)