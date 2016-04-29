April 29, 2016

Russia delays space crew's return to Earth

Russia's space agency on Friday announced that the return to Earth of three astronauts currently on the International Space Station will be delayed by nearly two weeks in June.

"The landing of the... Soyuz TMA-19M is scheduled for June 18, 2016," the Roscosmos said in a statement, after it was initially planned for June 5.

The of Russian Yury Malenchenko, American Tim Kopra and Tim Peake, the first British astronaut to fly to the ISS, have been at the space station since December 15.

Roscosmos also announced a schedule change for the next manned Soyuz launch to the ISS, saying it would now take place on June 24 instead of June 21.

It will take Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia, Kate Rubins of the United States and Takuya Onishi of Japan into space.

The next flight will be the first for the Soyuz MS spacecraft, an upgraded version of the Soyuz TMA-M model.

Roscosmos said the changes were made to "increase the effectiveness of cosmonauts' work," without elaborating.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Russia delays space crew's return to Earth (2016, April 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-russia-space-crew-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Spacecraft glitch shifts orbiting ISS
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)