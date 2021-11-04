November 4, 2021

Image: Hubble spies eye in the sky

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble spies eye in the sky
Credit: NASA, ESA, and H. Bond and R. Ciardullo (Pennsylvania State University), et. al.; Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Cleopatra's Eye, or NGC 1535, is a planetary nebula in the constellation Eridanus. This nebula has an unusual structure that is similar to the better-known NGC 2392, with an outer region and a brighter inner center.

A forms when a star approximately the size of our Sun dies, exhaling its outer layers into space as the core turns into a white dwarf star. Through early telescopes these objects resembled planets—giving them their name—but planetary nebulae are unrelated to actual planets.

Hubble observed this nebula as part of a study of over 100 planetary nebulae with nearby stars. The proximity of the stars indicated a possible gravitational connection between the and the central stars of the nebulae. Observations of the distance between NGC 1535's and its possible companion suggest that Cleopatra's Eye is indeed part of a gravitationally bound binary star system.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
