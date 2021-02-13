February 13, 2021

Image: Hubble takes portrait of nebula

by NASA

Hubble Takes Portrait of Nebula
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Stanghellini

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features an impressive portrait of M1-63, a beautifully captured example of a bipolar planetary nebula located in the constellation of Scutum (the Shield).

A nebula like this one is formed when the star at its center sheds huge quantities of material from its outer layers, leaving behind a spectacular cloud of gas and dust. 

It is believed that a binary system of at the center of the bipolar is capable of creating hourglass or butterfly-like shapes like the one in this image.

This is because the material from the shedding star is funneled toward its poles, with the help of the companion, creating the distinctive double-lobed structure seen in nebulae such as M1-63.

Explore further

Image: Hubble spots an interstellar interaction
Provided by NASA
Citation: Image: Hubble takes portrait of nebula (2021, February 13) retrieved 13 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-image-hubble-portrait-nebula.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
125 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the astronomy reason for no UHF channel 37?

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

15 hours ago

Follow an object into a black hole

18 hours ago

Gravitational waves

Feb 11, 2021

Mass of solar wind

Feb 11, 2021

Einstein Cross common pattern

Feb 09, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments