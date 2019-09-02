September 2, 2019

Image: Hubble views star nearing its end

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble views star nearing its end
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Wade et al.

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 5307, a planetary nebula that lies about 10,000 light-years from Earth. It can be seen in the constellation Centaurus (the Centaur), which can be seen primarily in the southern hemisphere.

A is the final stage of a Sun-like star. As such, planetary nebulas allow us a glimpse into the future of our own solar system.

A star like our Sun will, at the end of its life, transform into a red giant. Stars are sustained by the that occurs in their core, which creates energy.

The nuclear fusion processes constantly try to rip the star apart. Only the gravity of the star prevents this from happening.

At the end of the red giant phase of a star, these forces become unbalanced. Without enough energy created by fusion, the core of the star collapses in on itself, while the surface layers are ejected outward. After that, all that remains of the star is what we see here: glowing outer layers surrounding a white dwarf star, the remnants of the red giant star's core.

This isn't the end of this star's evolution though—those outer layers are still moving and cooling. In just a few thousand years they will have dissipated, and all that will be left to see is the dimly glowing white dwarf.

Explore further

A fleeting moment in time
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble views star nearing its end (2019, September 2) retrieved 2 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-image-hubble-views-star-nearing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
140 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Intensity of Spherical Shell of Stars

49 minutes ago

Orientation of the Earth, Sun and Solar System in the Milky Way

Sep 01, 2019

What is the brightest red dwarf star seen from the Earth?

Aug 30, 2019

Radiation shielding and redirecting

Aug 30, 2019

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Aug 29, 2019

How can Jupiter maintain its spherical shape without being contained in a spherical shaped container?

Aug 27, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration