August 16, 2019

Image: Hubble's portrait of star's gaseous glow

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble’s portrait of star’s gaseous glow
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Wade

Although it looks more like an entity seen through a microscope than a telescope, this rounded object, named NGC 2022, is certainly not algae or tiny, blobby jellyfish. Instead, it is a vast orb of gas in space, cast off by an aging star. The star is visible in the orb's center, shining through the gases it formerly held onto for most of its stellar life.

When stars like the Sun grow advanced in age, they expand and glow red. These so-called then begin to lose their outer layers of material into space. More than half of such a star's mass can be shed in this manner, forming a shell of surrounding gas. At the same time, the star's core shrinks and grows hotter, emitting that causes the expelled gases to glow.

This type of object is called, somewhat confusingly, a , though it has nothing to do with planets. The name derives from the rounded, planet-like appearance of these objects in early telescopes.

NGC 2022 is located in the constellation of Orion (the Hunter).

Explore further

A fleeting moment in time
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble's portrait of star's gaseous glow (2019, August 16) retrieved 16 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-image-hubble-portrait-star-gaseous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New source of space radiation

1 hour ago

Distance using Cepheid variables

Aug 15, 2019

Are black holes actually holes?

Aug 15, 2019

If you could see gravity what do you think it would it look like?

Aug 14, 2019

What would it be like on Earth if it were not a sphere?

Aug 14, 2019

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Aug 13, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

cantdrive85
2 hours ago
The beauty of glow mode plasma can be breathtaking!
-1
Report Block
Protoplasmix
2 hours ago
The beauty of glow mode plasma can be breathtaking!
Better than a the glowing planetary nebula pictured above?
0
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
13 minutes ago
The beauty of glow mode plasma can be breathtaking!


Lol.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration