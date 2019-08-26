August 26, 2019

Image: Hubble captures dynamic dying star

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble captures dynamic dying star
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Wade et al.

This atmospheric image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a dark, gloomy scene in the constellation of Gemini (the Twins). The subject of this image confused astronomers when it was first studied—rather than being classified as a single object, it was instead recorded as two objects, owing to its symmetrical lobed structure (known as NGC 2371 and NGC 2372, though sometimes referred to together as NGC 2371/2).

These two lobes are visible to the lower left and upper right of the frame, and together form something known as a . Despite the name, such nebulas have nothing to do with planets; NGC 2371/2 formed when a Sun-like star reached the end of its life and blasted off its outer layers, shedding the constituent material and pushing it out into space to leave just a superheated behind. This remnant is visible as the bright star at the center of the frame, sitting neatly between the two lobes.

The structure of this region is complex. It is filled with dense knots of gas, fast-moving jets that appear to be changing direction over time, and expanding clouds of material streaming outwards on diametrically opposite sides of the remnant star. Patches of this scene glow brightly as the remnant star emits energetic radiation that excites the gas within these regions, causing it to light up. This scene will continue to change over the next few thousand years. Eventually the knotty lobes will dissipate completely, and the remnant star will cool and dim to form a white dwarf.

Explore further

The Last Confessions of a Dying Star
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble captures dynamic dying star (2019, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-image-hubble-captures-dynamic-dying.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What if the Earth would have spin around itself twice as it's speed?

2 hours ago

Radiation shielding and redirecting

13 hours ago

Are these birds, planes or satellites, or meteors?

16 hours ago

New source of space radiation

18 hours ago

What is the brightest red dwarf star seen from the Earth?

18 hours ago

What are the maximum masses of White Dwarves and of Neutron stars?

18 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration