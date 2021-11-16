November 16, 2021 report

A computer algorithm that speeds up experiments on plasma

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

A computer algorithm that speeds up experiments on plasma
Plasma ion temperature climbs rapidly after 1 ms and reaches values of ∼1 keV by 3 ms into the discharge on Shot 46366. Typical temperatures are lower and show little to no rise in time. Credit: DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-06645-7

A team of researchers from Tri Alpha Energy Inc. and Google has developed an algorithm that can be used to speed up experiments conducted with plasma. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, the group describes how they plan to use the algorithm in nuclear fusion research.

As research into harnessing has progressed, scientists have found that some of its characteristics are too complex to be solved in a reasonable amount of time using current technology. So they have increasingly turned to computers to help. More specifically, they want to adjust certain parameters in a device created to achieve fusion in a reasonable way. Such a device, most in the field agree, must involve the creation of a certain type of that is not too hot or too cold, is stable, and has a certain desired density.

Finding the right parameters that meet these conditions has involved an incredible amount of trial and error. In this new effort, the researchers sought to reduce the workload by using a to reduce some of the needed trials. To that end, they have created what they call the "optometrist's ." In its most basic sense, it works like an optometrist attempting to measure the visual ability of a patient by showing them images and asking if they are better or worse than other images. The idea is to use the crunching power of a computer with the intelligence of a human being—the computer generates the options and the human tells it whether a given option is better or worse.

The experiments by the researchers are being run on Tri Alpha Energy's C2-U computer, and thus far, the researchers report that the work is progressing much faster than it was before. One run, for example, now takes just eight minutes. Each run involves firing beams of hydrogen atoms at a sample of plasma. Doing so serves to keep the plasma spinning inside of a for as long as 10 milliseconds. The researchers are hoping that each run is bringing them closer to building a reactor that generates more energy than it consumes.

Explore further

Harnessing hot helium ash to drive rotation in fusion reactors
More information: E. A. Baltz et al, Achievement of Sustained Net Plasma Heating in a Fusion Experiment with the Optometrist Algorithm, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-06645-7
Journal information: Scientific Reports

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: A computer algorithm that speeds up experiments on plasma (2021, November 16) retrieved 16 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-algorithm-plasma.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
62 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does this seem correct? (throwing a tennis ball straight up and then catching it)

11 hours ago

Simple Acoustics Question -- Which neighbor hears the other better?

Nov 14, 2021

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

Nov 14, 2021

Question about magnetizing and the First law of Thermodynamics

Nov 13, 2021

Why can't gravity be just a form of magnetic attraction?

Nov 11, 2021

How to calculate the temperature change of a laser-irradiated material

Nov 11, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)