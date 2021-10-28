October 28, 2021

Soil rock fragment is critical but unquantified factor affecting terrestrial carbon and nitrogen cycles

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

rock fragment
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Rock fragment (RF) is defined as the mineral particles with diameter > 2 mm, and is widely distributed in the soils over the world, especially in mountainous areas. The role of RF on soil physical, chemical and biological processes have received great attention.

RF has been widely documented to affect soil hydraulic properties, hydrological status, temperature and soil C and N stocks, which are key factors controlling soil C and N biogeochemical and physical processes. Therefore, RF can exert great influences on soil C and N cycles.

Recently, the researchers led by Prof. Zhu Qing from Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reviewed the possible effects of RF on soil C and N cycles, discussed the limitations in mechanisms and approaches to account for RF in soil C and N cycles, and proposed the solutions for future consideration of RF in soil C and N cycling research. The review was published in Geoderma.

In this review, the researchers concluded that RF can directly and indirectly affect the soil C and N cycles, through affecting soil C and N stocks, hydrology, temperature, and chemical weathering that releases C, N, cations and anions, consumes CO2 and regulates pH. Therefore, to better describe the soil C and N cycles and their responses to , it is critical to incorporate information of soil RF in experiments as well as statistical and process models.

Additionally, the researchers proposed three key points for investigating the role of RF on C and N cycles.

The first one is that new and improved mechanisms and approaches for sampling, measuring and mapping are needed to quantify the effects of RFs. The second one is that the influencing mechanisms and evolutions over time of RF should be jointly used to improve mechanism investigations and model simulations that span spatial and temporal scales. The last one is that studies on the effects of RF should be deployed from the perspective of earth's critical zone, and upscaled to the global perspective to investigate the roles of RF on global C and N cycles and future changes.

This improves the understandings of RF and terrestrial C and N cycles, and their responses to global changes.

Explore further

Distribution of soil bacterial community in surface and deep layers reported along elevational gradient
More information: Xiaoming Lai et al, Soil rock fragments: Unquantified players in terrestrial carbon and nitrogen cycles, Geoderma (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.geoderma.2021.115530
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Soil rock fragment is critical but unquantified factor affecting terrestrial carbon and nitrogen cycles (2021, October 28) retrieved 28 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-soil-fragment-critical-unquantified-factor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)