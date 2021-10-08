October 8, 2021

Hubble detects a dangerous galactic dance

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble detects a dangerous galactic dance
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Dalcanton; Acknowledgment: J. Schmidt

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name—Arp 91. Their delicate galactic dance takes place more than 100 million light-years from Earth. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 have their own names: the lower galaxy, which looks like a bright spot, is NGC 5953, and the oval-shaped galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of them are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because of their orientation with respect to Earth.

Arp 91 provides a particularly vivid example of galactic interaction. NGC 5953 is clearly tugging at NGC 5954, which looks like it is extending one arm downward. The immense gravitational attraction of the two galaxies is causing them to interact. Such gravitational interactions are common and an important part of galactic evolution.

Most astronomers think that collisions between spiral galaxies lead to the formation of another type of galaxy, known as elliptical . These extremely energetic and massive collisions, however, happen on timescales that dwarf a human lifetime. They take place over hundreds of millions of years, so we should not expect Arp 91 to look any different over the course of our lifetimes.

Explore further

Image: Hubble views galaxy NGC 5728
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Hubble detects a dangerous galactic dance (2021, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-hubble-dangerous-galactic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

3 hours ago

Star appearing to move ping pong like rapidly

6 hours ago

Composition of Jupiter

Oct 07, 2021

Issue with Stellarium: transit of Venus (find the parallax)

Oct 07, 2021

Obtaining the noise level of a camera

Oct 07, 2021

Confused about declination, elevation & altitude

Oct 06, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)