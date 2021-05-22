May 22, 2021

Hubble gazes at a galactic menagerie

by Lynn Jenner, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble Gazes at a Galactic Menagerie
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, F. Pacaud, D. Coe

This packed image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases the galaxy cluster ACO S 295, as well as a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars. Galaxies of all shapes and sizes populate this image, ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals.

This galactic menagerie boasts a range of orientations and sizes, with spiral such as the one at the center of this image appearing almost face on, and some edge-on spiral galaxies visible only as thin slivers of light.

The galaxy cluster dominates the center of this image, both visually and physically. The cluster's huge mass has gravitationally lensed the light from background galaxies, distorting and smearing their shapes. In addition to providing astronomers with a natural magnifying glass with which to study distant galaxies, has subtly framed the center of this image, producing a visually striking scene.

Hubble watches cosmic light bend
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
User comments