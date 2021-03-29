March 29, 2021

Image: Hubble spots a galaxy with a peculiar arm

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et al.

This image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features NGC 7678—a galaxy with one particularly prominent arm, located approximately 164 million light-years away in the constellation of Pegasus (the Winged Horse).

With a diameter of around 115,000 light-years, this bright spiral galaxy is a similar size to our own galaxy (the Milky Way) and was discovered in 1784 by the German-British astronomer William Herschel.

The Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies is a which was produced in 1966 by the American astronomer Halton Arp. NGC 7678 is among the 338 presented in this catalog, which organizes peculiar galaxies according to their unusual features.

Cataloged here as Arp 28, this galaxy is listed together with six others in the group "spiral galaxies with one heavy arm."

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
