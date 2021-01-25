January 25, 2021

Image: Hubble takes portrait of the 'Lost Galaxy'

by Lynn Jenner, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble takes portrait of the "Lost Galaxy"
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team

Located in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin), around 50 million light-years from Earth, the galaxy NGC 4535 is truly a stunning sight to behold. Despite the incredible quality of this image, taken from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, NGC 4535 has a hazy, somewhat ghostly, appearance when viewed from a smaller telescope. This led amateur astronomer Leland S. Copeland to nickname NGC 4535 the "Lost Galaxy" in the 1950s.

The in this image aren't just beautiful to look at, as they actually tell us about the population of stars within this barred . The bright bluish colors, seen nestled amongst NGC 4535's long, , indicate the presence of a greater number of younger and hotter stars. In contrast, the yellower tones of this galaxy's bulge suggest that this central area is home to stars which are older and cooler.

This galaxy was studied as part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) survey, which aims to clarify many of the links between cold gas clouds, star formation, and the overall shape and other properties of galaxies. On January 11, 2021 the first release of the PHANGS-HST Collection was made publicly available.

Explore further

Hubble sees swirls of forming stars
More information: PHANGS-HST Collection: archive.stsci.edu/contents/new … me=newsletter-filter
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble takes portrait of the 'Lost Galaxy' (2021, January 25) retrieved 25 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-image-hubble-portrait-lost-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Trying to understand the differences between distant & local galaxies

19 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 24, 2021

Solar System Diameter

Jan 24, 2021

Is the Universe spinning?

Jan 22, 2021

Can Einstein-Chwolson rings be observed from a telescope on Earth?

Jan 21, 2021

Darkest Place on the Surface of the Earth

Jan 20, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments