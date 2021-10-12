October 12, 2021

Study explores adaptation in island, mainland anoles

by Washington University in St. Louis

Study explores adaptation in island, mainland anoles
Anolis occultus, a twig anole, is a Caribbean lizard species that was included in the new study led by Jonathan Losos at Washington University in St. Louis. Credit: Day’s Edge Productions

Islands are hot spots of evolutionary adaptation that can also advantage species returning to the mainland, according to a study published the week of Oct. 11 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Islands are well known locations of adaptive radiation, where diversify to fill empty niches. In contrast, species that evolved on islands are thought to be evolutionarily disadvantaged when attempting to recolonize the mainland.

Jonathan B. Losos, the William H. Danforth Distinguished University Professor, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences and director of the Living Earth Collaborative at Washington University in St. Louis, is senior author of the new study.

Losos and his colleagues used a time-calibrated phylogeny and measurements of relevant ecological and morphological traits of neotropical anoles (Anolis spp.) to explore the collision of island and mainland adaptive radiations.

Anolis lizards originated in South America, colonized and radiated on various islands in the Caribbean and then returned and diversified on the Central American mainland. All of the Anolis groups exhibited significant adaptive radiations, but the results suggested that they followed different evolutionary paths.

The island Anolis species, and to a lesser extent the ancestral species, experienced higher initial rates of evolution as ecological niches were filled. In contrast, the Anolis species that recolonized the Central American mainland from the islands diversified ecologically without developing significant morphological differences between species.

When the Isthmus of Panama reconnected the two mainland groups, the recolonizing Central American Anolis species outcompeted the ancestral South American Anolis species, contrary to expectations.

According to Losos, rather than being evolutionary dead ends, islands are cauldrons of evolutionary innovation and diversification.

"The traditional thinking is that plant and animal groups that evolve on islands can't invade the mainland because the mainland has more species, and thus a more competitive biotic milieu due to higher rates of competition, predation, parasitism, etc.," Losos said. "So the idea is that species on aren't 'tough' enough to cut it on the mainland.

"In recent years, many studies have documented contradictory examples of island species successfully invading the mainland," Losos said. "Ours goes further by showing that island species not only can invade, but diversify greatly."

Explore further

The new-new kids on the block: hybrid lizards
More information: Austin H. Patton et al, When adaptive radiations collide: Different evolutionary trajectories between and within island and mainland lizard clades, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2024451118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis
Citation: Study explores adaptation in island, mainland anoles (2021, October 12) retrieved 12 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-explores-island-mainland-anoles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Which COVID vaccines have adjuvants?

9 hours ago

Australia Possibly Heading For 95% Vaccination

9 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

16 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Exposure without Infection

Oct 08, 2021

Tap CPAP nasal pillow question

Oct 08, 2021

Peter Doherty On Covid with Informative Video That Is A Must Watch

Oct 08, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)