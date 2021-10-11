October 11, 2021

Earth's natural carbon sinks hold vital power in climate fight

by Cornell University

carbon
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Earth's vast habitats from the poles to the equator have robust capacity to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere due to previously undiscovered rock nitrogen weathering reactions that distribute natural fertilizers around the world. 

The new science underscores the importance of preserving these ecosystems and is detailed in a paper published in the journal Global Biogeochemical Cycles from a research team led by Cornell University, Northern Arizona University and the University of California at Davis. 

"Excess carbon is already harming people, economies and our planet," said Benjamin Houlton, the paper's senior author and Cornell's Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. "But we've been enjoying a free subsidy provided by Earth—a large carbon sink on land and in the ocean—and, as a society we're not paying for the carbon-sink service explicitly. But where is this sink and how long will it last?"

Since the start of the Industrial Revolution, humanity has been pouring into the atmosphere. However, land and its vegetation has been naturally drawing down nearly a quarter of it. It was only in the late 1990s that scientists discovered this terrestrial carbon sink. With another quarter of the carbon dioxide going into the oceans, the remaining half of the carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere contributing to climate change.

"We're facing incredible threats from and unless we find pathways to store and sequester carbon, it will get worse," Houlton said.

Through the rest of the century, background inputs from rock weathering and biological fixation can contribute two to five times more to terrestrial carbon uptake than nitrogen pollution primarily from agricultural and industrial activities, said the scientists, looking at a business-as-usual scenario.

"Previously, we had believed that this terrestrial carbon sink was more vulnerable," said lead author Pawlok Dass, a postdoctoral researcher at Northern Arizona University, formerly in Houlton's laboratory at the University of California, Davis, where Houlton conducted the research before coming to Cornell. "Now we're suggesting that because of the previously undiscovered slow-release nitrogen, the terrestrial carbon sink will continue to be robust."

Still, society should not lower its guard, as fossil fuel use tends to add excess nitrogen to the atmosphere, which instead of acting as a fertilizer, bypasses terrestrial carbon cycles, which in turn, pollutes downstream water bodies. Abating such excess nitrogen pollution can boost , environment and the economy, Dass said, without jeopardizing the natural, terrestrial carbon sinks.

Dass explained that to preserve carbon sinks, we need to conserve places where rock nitrogen weathering or is strong—such as the biologically diverse tropical forests, mountainous regions and the rapidly changing boreal zone (the entire stretch of forests stretching from Alaska to Canada to Siberia, for example).

"Our work suggests that the conservation of these ecosystems, which have built-in capacity to absorb carbon dioxide," Houlton said, "is going to be vital to making sure that we don't lose out on Earth's terrestrial sink service in the future."

Explore further

Scientists use novel methods to examine movement of carbon in northern terrestrial ecosystems
More information: Pawlok Dasset al, Bedrock Weathering Controls on Terrestrial Carbon-Nitrogen-Climate Interactions, Global Biogeochemical Cycles (2021). doi.org/10.1029/2020GB006933
Journal information: Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Provided by Cornell University
Citation: Earth's natural carbon sinks hold vital power in climate fight (2021, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-earth-natural-carbon-vital-power.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)