Global Biogeochemical Cycles features research on regional to global biogeochemical interactions, as well as more local studies that demonstrate fundamental implications for biogeochemical processing at regional or global scales. Published papers draw on a wide array of methods and knowledge and extend in time from the deep geologic past to recent historical and potential future interactions. This broad scope includes studies that elucidate human activities as interactive components of biogeochemical cycles and physical Earth Systems including climate. Authors are required to make their work accessible to a broad interdisciplinary range of scientists.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1944-9224 Impact factor 4.682 (2012)

