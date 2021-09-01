September 1, 2021

Organic 2-oxocarboxylic acids provide link to formation of radicals and reactive oxygen species in atmospheric particles

by University of Kentucky

2-Oxocarboxylic Acids Provide a Link to the Formation of Radicals and Reactive Oxygen Species in Atmospheric Particles
Important aqueous photochemistry of organics in the atmosphere. Credit: Marcelo Guzman

When the humidity in the atmosphere is relatively high, the particles naturally present, also known as aerosol droplets, grow to play a significant role in the chemistry and climate of Earth. These particles are produced from either clean or polluted air, after emissions of gases that nucleate and condense while in the atmosphere. Many times this process is affected by the presence of organic (2-oxocarboxylic) acids that have been characterized to be present over polluted cities.

A recent article provides new progress in this field by starting to explain from basic processes such as the dissolution of gas phase molecules into aqueous , up to the detailed photochemical pathways that organic molecules undergo in the presence of sunlight. New photochemistry work explains the self-reactions of pyruvic acid and glyoxylic acid, as well as the cross-reactions of pyruvic acid with either glyoxylic acid or glyoxal.

"This is an important contribution to better understand the role that play in atmospheric chemistry processes," stated Marcelo Guzman, the principal investigator of the Environmental Chemistry Laboratory at the University of Kentucky. The largest uncertainty in the radiation balance of Earth is related to the roles played by ."

Indeed, aerosols also participate in the formation of cloud droplets, and this research interconnects how both and aerosol formation are triggered by the aqueous photochemistry of widely spread small 2-oxocarboxylic acids.

This work analyzes the most current scientific findings and opens up the possibility of future atmospheric chemistry research that is needed to improve climate models.

The study is published in the journal Molecules.

Explore further

Mechanism deciphered: How organic acids are formed in the atmosphere
More information: Marcelo I. Guzman et al, Aqueous Photochemistry of 2-Oxocarboxylic Acids: Evidence, Mechanisms, and Atmospheric Impact, Molecules (2021). DOI: 10.3390/molecules26175278
Provided by University of Kentucky
Citation: Organic 2-oxocarboxylic acids provide link to formation of radicals and reactive oxygen species in atmospheric particles (2021, September 1) retrieved 1 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-oxocarboxylic-acids-link-formation-radicals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Finding the pH of slime!

Aug 30, 2021

Is Sodium Flouride a toxin?

Aug 30, 2021

Approximations in Chemical Equilibrium (add a weak acid HA into pure water)

Aug 29, 2021

Neutralizing acidified lakes

Aug 27, 2021

How perfume works

Aug 26, 2021

Can some liquid hand soaps smudge your eyeglass lenses?

Aug 24, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments