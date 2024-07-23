The University of Kentucky, also known as UK, is a public co-educational university and is one of the state's two land-grant universities, located in Lexington, Kentucky. Founded in 1865 by John Bowman as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Kentucky, the university is the largest in the Commonwealth of Kentucky by enrollment, with 27,171 students, and is also the highest ranked research university in the state, according to U.S. News and World Report. The university is home to 16 colleges, a graduate school, 93 undergraduate programs, 99 master programs, 66 doctoral programs, and four professional programs. The University of Kentucky has fifteen libraries on campus. The largest is William T. Young Library, a federal depository, hosting subjects related to social sciences, humanities and life sciences collections. In recent years, the university has focused expenditures increasingly on research, following a compact formed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1997. The directive mandated that the university become a Top 20 public research institution, in terms of an overall ranking to be determined by the university itself, by the year 2020.

Address
101 Main Building, Lexington, Kentucky, United States of America 40506
Website
http://www.uky.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Kentucky

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Kentucky

Study links nanoparticles to oxidative stress and neuron death

Researchers at the University of Kentucky have a better understanding of the regulation of extracellular vesicles by oxidative stress and how these vesicles spread oxidative stress and may damage neurons. Extracellular vesicles ...

Bio & Medicine

Jul 23, 2024

0

43

Study highlights the benefits of mixing cover crops

A University of Kentucky study titled "Productivity benefits of cereal-legume cover crop mixtures under variable soil nitrogen and termination times" suggests that mixing cover crops is a beneficial strategy for modern agriculture.

Agriculture

Jul 17, 2024

0

0

