Sunlight sparks chemical reactions in the lower atmosphere

April 15, 2017
Sunlight sparks chemical reactions in the lower atmosphere
Examples of atmospheric particles. Left: clouds over Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. Right: fog over Cincinnati, Ohio. Credit: Alexis Eugene

Atmospheric aerosols such as smoke, fog, and mist are made of fine solid or liquid particles suspended in air. In the lower atmosphere aerosols play a major role in controlling air quality, as well as in scattering and absorbing sunlight. This interaction of aerosols with light varies widely and depends on their complex chemical composition that rapidly changes under the highly reactive conditions found in the atmosphere. Importantly, the mysterious formation of carbon-containing atmospheric particles has intrigued atmospheric scientists during the last decade. This issue demands a thorough understanding of the mechanisms of atmospheric reactions as tackled in a new laboratory study entitled Reactivity of Ketyl and Acetyl Radicals from Direct Solar Actinic Photolysis of Aqueous Pyruvic Acid published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry A.

The work shows how a common compound with three carbon atoms called pyruvic acid, a degradation product from abundant (PAH) and volatile organic compounds (VOC), participates in the generation of precursors for brown organic aerosol. The research demonstrates that pyruvic acid, which is ubiquitous in atmospheric waters (e.g., fogs and aqueous aerosols, as seen in the photo), can absorb sunlight to generate highly reactive radical species via a detailed proton-coupled electron transfer (PCET) mechanism.

The mechanism is initiated by the action of light and promotes the formation of heavier products with six to eight , which have the larger chemical complexity expected for the formation of new secondary organic aerosol particles. The formation of secondary organic is one of the least well-understood atmospheric processes that scientists are working on.

The detailed work also reports concentration dependent quantum yields, a key parameter necessary for evaluating the impact of photochemical reactions across independent studies. Finally, the research indicated that the action of sunlight on water particles is responsible for the main mechanism of pyruvic acid loss in the lower atmosphere, indicating that aqueous photochemistry may be an important overall step in the atmospheric cycling of anthropogenic pollutants.

This research was supported in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation and by a NASA Earth and Space Science Fellowship. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation or NASA.

Explore further: Light-absorbing particles identified in environmental chamber experiments

More information: Alexis J. Eugene and Marcelo I. Guzman. Reactivity of Ketyl and Acetyl Radicals from Direct Solar Actinic Photolysis of Aqueous Pyruvic Acid. J. Phys. Chem. A, 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpca.6b11916.

Related Stories

How trees change the atmosphere

December 1, 2016

Rising from trees into the atmosphere, isoprene—a colorless, volatile, carbon-containing compound—smells vaguely like tires. It helped give the Blue Ridge Mountain range its name and has a profound effect upon the chemistry ...

Recommended for you

Unique tectonics on Venus modeled in lab to explain coronae

April 13, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of planetary scientists has created a physical model of part of the surface of Venus and in so doing may have solved the mystery of tectonics on Venus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, ...

California dryness and recovery challenge multi-century odds

April 11, 2017

Between October 2011 and September 2015, California saw its driest four-year period in the instrumental record, which dates back to 1895. Parts of the state lost more than two full years of precipitation during the prolonged, ...

Possible signs of life found ten kilometers below seafloor

April 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of researchers has found possible evidence of life ten kilometers below the sea floor in the Mariana Trench. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.