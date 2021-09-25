September 25, 2021

Guatemala's Fuego volcano quiets after eruption

Guatemala's Fuego volcano wrapped up a 32-hour phase of strong eruption, seen in this Septempber 23, 2021 image from Alotenango
Guatemala's Fuego volcano wrapped up a 32-hour phase of strong eruption, seen in this Septempber 23, 2021 image from Alotenango.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano on Friday has quieted after a 32-hour long eruption, authorities said Friday.

The , located some 35 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City, began spewing lava and ash high into the sky on Thursday.

No damages or injuries have been reported and Emilio Barrillas, spokesman for National Volcanology Institute, told journalists that ash eruptions eased and lava emissions stopped on Friday.

"The seismic, acoustic and field observation parameters have shown that in the last hours this (eruptive) activity has remained in a progressive decline, which translates into low effusive activity," Barrillas said.

Fuego, 3.7 kilometers (12,240 feet) high, is one of three in Guatemala.

Though some areas on its eastern flank saw a bit of ash fall, there were no evacuations, the official said.

The current is the strongest since June 2018, when Fuego unleashed a torrent of mud and ash that wiped the village of San Miguel Los Lotes from the map, said Barillas.

More than 200 people were killed.

Explore further

Guatemala volcano erupts but no evacuations yet

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Guatemala's Fuego volcano quiets after eruption (2021, September 25) retrieved 25 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-guatemala-fuego-volcano-quiets-eruption.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

5 hours ago

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

9 hours ago

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

12 hours ago

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)