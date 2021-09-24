September 24, 2021

Guatemala volcano erupts but no evacuations yet

The Fuego volcano spews ash on September 23, 2021
The Fuego volcano spews ash on September 23, 2021.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano began a strong eruptive phase on Thursday, spewing lava and ash in a series of explosions that have not yet forced any evacuations, authorities said.

The produced a long river of lava flowing down to the base of the volcano, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City, said Emilio Barillas of the Insivumeh volcano institute.

"Activity that is taking place at the moment corresponds to the beginning of an eruption of strombolian character," Barillas said, using the scientific word for a mix of explosions and lava flow.

Fuego, 3.7 kilometers high (12,240 feet), is one of three in Guatemala.

The recently recorded activity is the strongest since June 2018, when Fuego unleashed a torrent of mud and ash that wiped the village of San Miguel Los Lotes from the map, said Barillas.

More than 200 people were killed.

On Thursday, several communities at the foot of the mountain reported nothing more serious than a downpour of ash, said the national Conred disaster coordination center.

"For now, no evacuation program has been initiated," said Conred spokesman David de Leon, though the situation was being closely followed.

Eruptions produced a long river of lava flowing down to the base of Guatemala's Fuego volcano
Eruptions produced a long river of lava flowing down to the base of Guatemala's Fuego volcano.

Explore further

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts again

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Guatemala volcano erupts but no evacuations yet (2021, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-guatemala-volcano-erupts-evacuations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

12 hours ago

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 22, 2021

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 22, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

Is it possible to create a two-seasonal global climate calendar as a statistical model of some physical property of the Earth's upper atmosphere?

Sep 14, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)