Orange alert over erupting Guatemala volcano

February 1, 2018
Authorities in Guatemala issued an orange alert Thursday over an erupting volcano located a short distance from its capital.

Increased activity in the Volcan de Fuego ("Fire Volcano") overnight Wednesday saw ash tower 1.7 kilometers (one mile) into the sky and lava flow up to 500 meters down the crater's side, an emergency services spokesman, David de Leon, told reporters.

Schools near the , which is 35 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, have been shut.

The Volcan de Fuego, one of three active volcanos in Guatemala, triggered alarm in September 2012 when it erupted, causing the evacuation of 10,000 residents living nearby.

It is located very close to Antigua Guatemala, a colonial-era town very popular with tourists in the Central American country.

