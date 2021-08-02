August 2, 2021

A higher-yield fuel catalyst

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

jet fuel
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers have developed a new catalyst for converting ethanol into C3+ olefins—the chemical building blocks for renewable jet fuel and diesel—that pushes the amount produced to a record-high 88%, a more than 10% gain over their previously developed catalyst.

Increasing the yield from this conversion can advance cost-effective production of renewable transportation fuels.

In the search for new catalysts, ORNL's Zhenglong Li achieved the record yield by exploring a new reaction pathway using a metal mix of copper, zinc and yttrium. His experiments add to fundamental understanding of how various metals behave in complex while also indicating potential for developing new catalysts and reducing carbon deposits that decrease yield in the catalysis process.

The new research builds on previous work with a conversion process now licensed to Prometheus Fuels and more recent research using a zinc-yttrium beta catalyst combined with a single-atom alloy catalyst.

Explore further

Novel composite catalyst holds promise for cost-effective ethanol-to-jet-fuel conversion
More information: Junyan Zhang et al, Isolated Metal Sites in Cu–Zn–Y/Beta for Direct and Selective Butene-Rich C3+ Olefin Formation from Ethanol, ACS Catalysis (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.1c02177
Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: A higher-yield fuel catalyst (2021, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-higher-yield-fuel-catalyst.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
152 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How much energy does the Na H₂O explosive reaction release per gram? (Please help to confirm)

16 hours ago

Can some liquid hand soaps smudge your eyeglass lenses?

18 hours ago

Smoothing 3d prints with acetone

Jul 30, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jul 28, 2021

What to do with 1 year expired bleach?

Jul 26, 2021

Reaction between marquis reagent and ibuprofen?

Jul 23, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments