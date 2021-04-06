April 6, 2021

Carbon nanospike catalyst splits water, carbon dioxide and recombines atoms into heavier nanocarbons

by Karen K Dunlap, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers report carbon nanospike catalyst that splits water and CO2 and recombines atoms into heavier nanocarbons
ORNL researchers have developed an electrocatalyst made of custom-designed alloy nanoparticles embedded in carbon nanospikes. This image, made with a transmission electron microscope, shows the carbon nanospikes. Credit: Adam Rondinone and Dale Hensley/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

In a new twist to an existing ORNL technology, researchers have developed an electrocatalyst that enables water and carbon dioxide to be split and the atoms recombined to form higher weight hydrocarbons for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The technology is a nanospike catalyst that uses nanoparticles of a custom-designed alloy, which has been licensed by California-based Prometheus Fuels. The spiky textured surface of the catalysts provides ample reactive sites to facilitate the -to-hydrocarbons conversion.

"This cutting-edge catalyst will enable us to further lower the price of our zero net carbon fuels," said Rob McGinnis, CEO and founder of Prometheus.

The company plans to use the technology in its process for converting electricity from solar and wind into to make zero net carbon electrofuels.

The carbon nanospike catalyst was invented using a one-of-a-kind nanofabrication instrument and staff expertise at ORNL's Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences.

Explore further

Tandem catalyst to enhance carbon dioxide electroreduction to methane
Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Carbon nanospike catalyst splits water, carbon dioxide and recombines atoms into heavier nanocarbons (2021, April 6) retrieved 6 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-carbon-nanospike-catalyst-dioxide-recombines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Heat pump efficiency calculations - Compressor power issue

Apr 05, 2021

How do I get the Convection Coefficient for steam in a jacketed vessel?

Apr 03, 2021

Compacting particles to add density

Apr 02, 2021

Condenser optimization question

Mar 28, 2021

How do I get the viscosity of a mash mixture in brewing?

Mar 22, 2021

Condenser calculations - uncertainty

Mar 12, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments