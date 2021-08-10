August 10, 2021

A winning combination for glycoprotein synthesis

by Osaka University

A winning combination for glycoprotein synthesis
Glycoprotein synthesis by chemical insertion using a thioacid-mediated strategy: the method assembles a full glycoprotein segment in two steps. Credit: Osaka University

Many processes in the body are regulated by the functions of proteins. For example, almost all molecules—such as DNA, proteins, oligosaccharides, and small bioactive molecules—are generated by enzymes. However, changes in protein functions in response to abnormal conditions cause critical diseases. Researchers from Osaka University have demonstrated a rapid, robust chemical method for preparing the highly pure (homogeneous) glycoproteins needed to investigate these changes. Their findings were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The efficacy of enzymes and functional proteins is regulated by protein modifications. A typical protein modification is glycosylation—adding sugar chains called glycans to proteins to give glycoproteins. Glycoproteins are found on the and in and play important roles in many . However, the glycoproteins formed can have many different glycan structures. Therefore, studying which glycan structures are essential for individual biological events is challenging.

The production of glycoproteins such as biologics—therapeutics produced from, or containing components of, living organisms—uses mammalian cell expression methods, but it is not possible to regulate the structure of the glycan added to the protein. Chemical synthesis is therefore the best way to make homogeneous glycoproteins that are appropriate for basic biological experiments. However, methods require over 100 chemical conversion steps and are time-consuming.

The Osaka researchers identified an unprecedented and efficient amide bond formation reaction between glycan-amino acid and two peptides: diacyl disulfide coupling and thioacid capture ligation. They demonstrated that glycosyl asparagine thioacid exhibited excellent chemoselective coupling with peptides, and the conditions used could generate glycosyl polypeptide within a few chemical conversion steps.

"We essentially used the glycosyl asparagine to form a junction between two functional peptides, giving a ," explains study first author Kota Nomura. "We achieved this in just a few steps, making it a highly efficient approach with little waste of valuable glycan materials."

The team demonstrated the feasibility of their technique by synthesizing two cytokine glycoproteins. Cytokines are important bioactive molecules that are involved in inflammation and immune responses. Reliably producing them therefore provided important proof of the utility of the new synthetic route.

"We have demonstrated a reliable means of synthesizing glycoproteins that will allow the thorough study of glycan biological function, as well as the generation of biologics," study corresponding author Yasuhiro Kajihara explains.

Explore further

Engineered bacteria churn out cancer biomarkers
More information: Kota Nomura et al, Glycoprotein Semisynthesis by Chemical Insertion of Glycosyl Asparagine Using a Bifunctional Thioacid-Mediated Strategy, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2021). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.1c02601
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Osaka University
Citation: A winning combination for glycoprotein synthesis (2021, August 10) retrieved 10 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-combination-glycoprotein-synthesis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why Do Atoms Need to Have Free Electrons to Create Covalent Bonds?

Aug 09, 2021

Vaporization Heat and the Heat Capacity of H20 comparison

Aug 09, 2021

Why does Cu2 react with I- to give CuI?

Aug 07, 2021

Can some liquid hand soaps smudge your eyeglass lenses?

Aug 03, 2021

Smoothing 3d prints with acetone

Aug 03, 2021

How much energy does the Na H₂O explosive reaction release per gram? (Please help to confirm)

Aug 03, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments