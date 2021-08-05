August 5, 2021

A climate model for mildew control

by Wageningen University

mildew
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that causes damage in many crops. This also applies to strawberry, a crop that is increasingly being grown in greenhouses. The Greenhouse Horticulture Business Unit of Wageningen University & Research is investigating the best cultivation strategy to save energy and prevent the spread of powdery mildew.

The spores of powdery mildew like moist conditions. They germinate best at a relative humidity (RH) of 80%. The mycelium of powdery mildew actually thrives at a lower RH. This makes the strawberry an excellent host for the pathogen. A strawberry needs a big difference between day and night temperatures to grow. This difference makes a big difference in RH.

Best climate for fungus

In 2020, a study started into the best climate strategy for strawberries to prevent powdery mildew. The research focuses on the boundary layer between the strawberry leaves and the fruit. This is the place where an infestation with powdery mildew begins. The study examines three varieties: these varieties vary in susceptibility to the fungus.

For the research, sensors and measuring boxes were placed in the WUR greenhouse in Bleiswijk: a few meters above the crop, in the crop and at the boundary layer. In addition, the crop is scouted weekly for powdery mildew. This makes it known in which climate the fungus has the greatest chance of spreading.

New cultivation strategy

In a follow-up study, plants were infected in climate chambers with different climatic conditions obtained from greenhouse data. Development of the fungus is followed from germination to sporulation. The ultimate goal is to develop a model for a cultivation strategy. With this model, growers can determine the best strategy to prevent powdery and save energy based on the conditions in their cultivation. The first version of this model is expected to be delivered at the end of 2021.

Explore further

A plant's place in history can predict susceptibility to pathogens
Provided by Wageningen University
Citation: A climate model for mildew control (2021, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-climate-mildew.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is what’s happening with the flu an example of Competitive Exclusion?

4 hours ago

Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance

11 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

15 hours ago

Coca cola roach and ant killer, online article

16 hours ago

Evolution and preservation of endangered animals

Aug 02, 2021

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

Aug 02, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments