July 28, 2021

Tags to track and preserve Mary River turtles

by Charles Darwin University

Tags to track and preserve Mary River turtles
CDU researcher Dr Mariana Campbell wants to track the movements of Mary River turtles to help save this endangered species. Credit: Charles Darwin University

Researchers from Charles Darwin University (CDU) are trying to find a solution to help recover the Mary River turtle population by tracking their movements with an acoustic device.

Dr. Mariana Campbell from CDU's Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods have undertaken a field exercise in Queensland, where they installed small acoustic devices on released into the water.

Each device contains a unique code that changes once activated by the enzyme in the predator's stomach if the turtle gets eaten.

She suspects that most of the turtles are predated by oversized catfish native to the Mary River, and the of freshwater turtles are almost depleted.

"Through our research, we hope to find out the culprit for this and a solution to preserve the population," Dr. Mariana Campbell said.

"Freshwater turtles don't get as much attention as , maybe because they are not as charismatic and are not well studied," she said.

"We hope to develop a solution to help recover the freshwater turtle population, which can be applied to other species in Australia and around the world."

The research is a collaboration between CDU, SunWater water authority and the local community group Tiaro & District Landcare Group, and is a long-term collaboration with local conservation groups and the community.

In the 1960s and 70s, there was extensive egg collection of the Mary River turtles for the pet trade, causing the population to decline rapidly.

There is a local nest protection program that aims to preserve the number of turtles, but Dr. Campbell's research suggests the hatchlings have low survival rates once in the water.

"We are trying to figure out what is happening to the turtles once they are in the water, also which head-starting program is more viable," Dr. Mariana Campbell said.

In a recent field trip, Dr. Campbell released a batch of 15-month-old turtles to Mary River and continued monitoring their movements through the tag.

An array of listening devices has been installed underwater to actively track the turtles' locations. If a turtle gets eaten by a catfish, the catfish can be tracked down and caught if needed.

Dr. Campbell plans to release another batch that tests the viability of the head-starting program, which involves keeping the turtle hatchlings in captivity until they reach a certain age.

The work will help researchers understand the diminishing Mary River turtle population and find ways to revive the species.

Explore further

Study finds smaller turtles are nesting on Florida beaches
Provided by Charles Darwin University
Citation: Tags to track and preserve Mary River turtles (2021, July 28) retrieved 28 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-tags-track-mary-river-turtles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is a small tidal force on the body harmful over the long term?

2 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

3 hours ago

The borgs are coming!

10 hours ago

15,000-Year-Old Viruses Discovered in Tibetan Glacier Ice -

12 hours ago

Peter Doherty's Book On The Covid Pandemic

Jul 27, 2021

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

Jul 26, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments