July 20, 2021 report

Using machine-learning to find mutations in similar genome sequences of cancer samples

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

genomics
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers working at the Francis Crick Institute has developed a way to find mutations in similar genome regions of cancer samples. In their paper published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the group describes using a machine-learning algorithm to spot cancerous mutations in non-unique parts of the genome.

As part of human evolutionary history, sections of the have undergone rearrangement, and in some cases, duplication. Such duplications have been found to be problematic when attempting to find . Current scanning methods toss out short sequences that are identified as ambiguous, which means that segments of the genome that are very similar to one another are not included in such reports—and that means that any mutations will be missed. In this new effort, the researchers have developed a means for finding mutations in non-unique parts of the genome.

The approach involved first developing a list of genome regions known to be similar to other regions and then using them to teach a how to recognize them. Researchers then used the algorithm to spot mutations in different tissues—2,658 samples from the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genome dataset. The researchers uncovered mutations in 1,744 coding sequences along with thousands of other mutations in non-coding sequences. They also found that their algorithm had a false discovery rate of approximately 7% and a validation rate of more than 80%.

The researchers noted that those mutations that involved coding sequences have an impact on , some of which have been linked to cancer types. They also found instances of mutations that led to protein changes, that have also been linked to specific kinds of cancers. As one example, they found a recurrent mutation in the KMT2C and PIK3CA genes. They also found mutations that have been linked to breast . And they found mutations that are involved in regulatory regions, including some in the immunoglobulin family.

The researchers suggest their technique can be used by other teams as a means to overcome issues with overlooking mutations in near-duplicate genetic regions.

Explore further

Study provides first genome-wide evidence for functional importance of unusual DNA structures
More information: Maxime Tarabichi et al, A pan-cancer landscape of somatic mutations in non-unique regions of the human genome, Nature Biotechnology (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-021-00971-y
Journal information: Nature Biotechnology

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Using machine-learning to find mutations in similar genome sequences of cancer samples (2021, July 20) retrieved 20 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-machine-learning-mutations-similar-genome-sequences.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vitamin D and COVID-19, it helps

7 hours ago

Getting a Vaccination vs Having Recovered from Covid -- Are they equivalent?

16 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

17 hours ago

The borgs are coming!

Jul 19, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Jul 18, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jul 18, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments