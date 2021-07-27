Hydrogenation regulation of nitrobenzene in electrocatalytic processes realized
Selective catalytic hydrogenation of nitrobenzene (Ph-NO2) to high value-added azoxy-, azo- and aminobenzene compounds are considerably important in the organic synthesis industry.
Compared with traditional thermocatalytic processes, the electrocatalysis technique has aroused great research attention, owing to its high hydrogenation efficiency, ambient operating conditions. Unfortunately, the relevant selective hydrogenation mechanisms are unclear in the reported works.
Recently, researchers led by Prof. Zhang Haimin from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) reported the ultrafine CuxPty alloying nanoparticles anchored on carbon black (CuxPty/C) to achieve potential regulation of electrocatalytic hydrogenation of Ph-NO2 and proposed a new hydrogenation mechanism. The result was published on Applied Catalysis B: Environmental.
The researchers prepared a series of CuxPty alloying nanoparticles and they found that the Cu3Pt/C can afford almost 100% conversion of Ph-NO2 into azoxybenzene with ~99% selectivity at 0.3 V (vs. RHE) and aminobenzene with ~99% selectivity at -0.3 V (vs. RHE) in 1.0 M potassium hydroxide, respectively.
Moreover, the Cu3Pt/C was put into the large-scale electrocatalytic experiment, and the morphology, structure, and activity had no significant change after a long time electrocatalytic test.
Meanwhile, theoretical calculations provided a comprehensive understanding of the selective electrocatalytic hydrogenation mechanisms of Ph-NO2 relative to electrolyte pH and applied potential.
