September 25, 2019

A non-precious metal catalytic system for high efficiency hydrogenation of nitroarenes

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists develop non-precious metal catalytic system for high efficiency hydrogenation of nitroarenes
Catalytic performance of catalysts with different Zn/Co ratio. Credit: TIAN Hao

A research group led by Prof. LIU Jian from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) presented a new methodology for the preparation of monometallic/metal oxide confined within nitrogen-doped hollow carbon capsules. They applied this non-precious metal catalytic system to the hydrogenation of nitrobenzene to aniline. The study was published in Advanced Science.

The catalytic hydrogenation nitroarenes into their substituted anilines are important for the such as the production of dyes, pharmaceuticals, pigments, and agrochemicals. However, catalysts currently used in industry have low reactivity and poor hydrogenation selectivity.

Although noble-metal catalysts have been proved to be very efficient for catalytic hydrogenation reactions, they are expensive and rare. Therefore, it is necessary to develop that are cheap, abundant and can improve catalytic activity.

The scientists obtained yolk-shell structured Co-CoOx@N-C by coating polymers on the surface of a series of Zn/Co bimetallic zeolite imidazole framework (Zn/Co ZIF), followed by hydrothermal treatment and confined pyrolysis.

Compared with monometallic Co ZIF, the introduction of inactive Zn nanoparticles could suppress the sintering of the Co species and enhance their dispersion in the structures. Moreover, the between the cobalt nanoparticles and the surrounding carbon shell were greatly enhanced by the presence of Zn within the Co structure, which provided positive synergistic effects and served to better disperse the Co particles.

The specific surface area and Co particle size were optimized through finely tuning the original Zn content in ZIF particles, thus enhancing overall catalytic activity. The yolk-shell structured Zn4Co1Ox@carbon hollow capsules were shown to be a highly active and selective catalyst (selectivity >99 percent) for hydrogenation of nitrobenzene to aniline. Furthermore, Zn4Co1Ox@carbon hollow particles showed superior catalytic stability, and no deactivation after eight cycles of reaction.

The hollow Co-CoOx@N-C capsules might provide a pathway for green and sustainable catalytic process for fine chemicals production.

Explore further

'Frozen' copper behaves as noble metal in catalysis: study
More information: Hao Tian et al. Enhanced Hydrogenation Performance over Hollow Structured Co‐CoO x @N‐C Capsules, Advanced Science (2019). DOI: 10.1002/advs.201900807
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: A non-precious metal catalytic system for high efficiency hydrogenation of nitroarenes (2019, September 25) retrieved 25 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-non-precious-metal-catalytic-high-efficiency.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Which of these two pathways is better for Robinson cycloaddition?...

4 hours ago

Practical method to measure the rate of a luminol reaction

4 hours ago

Why is this water turning black during electrolysis?

Sep 24, 2019

Temperature dependence of ΔS°, ΔG° and ΔH°

Sep 24, 2019

Breaking down cellulose using impact force

Sep 23, 2019

Is there an alternate fuel that de-emphasizes carbon?

Sep 22, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration