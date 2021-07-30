July 30, 2021

Caterpillars borrow weapons from viruses in battle against parasitic wasps

by University of Saskatchewan

Caterpillars borrow weapons from viruses in battle against parasitic wasps
A Microplitis mediator female ovipositing into a 2nd instar Mamestra configurata larva. Credit: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Exactly how the caterpillars are winning this tiny evolutionary arms race is the subject of an article just published in the journal Science by an international research team including scientists from University of Saskatchewan (USask).

"The objective was to determine the underlying molecular mechanism that allows some to prevail," said Dr. Martin Erlandson (Ph.D.), USask adjunct professor and lead investigator of the Canadian component. "We identified insect-specific viruses that encode proteins that inhibit the development of competing ."

In lepidopterans, a category of insect which include butterflies and moths, viruses specific to the insects create a which kills off or stunts the growth of the larvae of some parasitic .

Erlandson also identified similar genes to produce the parasite killing protein in caterpillars, suggesting that multiple horizontal gene transfer events occurred where DNA for different toxic proteins was transferred between viruses and from viruses to the caterpillar host.

"Large populations of insects can be the targets of multiple parasites and pathogens resulting in a biological arms race where parasite and pathogen compete for the same host as well as the host evolving defenses against these agents," Erlandson said.

The researchers found that northern armyworm—an insect potentially devastating to maize, sorghum, and rice crops—when infected with entomopoxvirus, were lethal to the larva laid by Cotesia kariyai, their most common parasitic wasp adversary, as well as other closely-related varieties of wasps.

A better understanding of how viruses and parasitic wasps interact could present new, improved strategies for environmentally sustainable insect pest control through the combined use of viruses and parasites, Erlandson said.

Explore further

Naturally occurring 'GM' butterflies produced by gene transfer of wasp-associated viruses
More information: Laila Gasmi et al, Horizontally transmitted parasitoid killing factor shapes insect defense to parasitoids, Science (2021). DOI: 10.1126/science.abb6396
Journal information: Science

Provided by University of Saskatchewan
Citation: Caterpillars borrow weapons from viruses in battle against parasitic wasps (2021, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-caterpillars-weapons-viruses-parasitic-wasps.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

2 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

5 hours ago

Mechanism of Covid vaccines

6 hours ago

Covid Long Haulers

18 hours ago

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

20 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

22 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments