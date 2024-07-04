Researchers discover swath of previously undocumented polar bear dens
Dr. Doug Clark (Ph.D.) has crawled into many polar bear dens as a graduate student and in a former job as a park warden.
Plants & Animals
Jul 4, 2024
As the world transitions to greener sources of energy, demand for the metals used in these new technologies is increasing. But how do you grow the mining industry while still holding the line on carbon emissions?
Earth Sciences
Jun 11, 2024
Scientists with the University of Saskatchewan (USask) used the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at USask to study a promising new technique for decontaminating eggs and recently published their findings. The work is published ...
Biotechnology
Jun 6, 2024
Feeding livestock today is not a matter of flinging some hay or silage in a stall and hoping for the best.
Biotechnology
Jun 3, 2024
What if there was plastic-like material that could absorb excess nutrients from water and be used as a fertilizer when it decomposes? That product—a "bioplastic" material—has been created by University of Saskatchewan ...
Biochemistry
Apr 23, 2024
Hundreds of millions of years ago, an earthquake sent a series of massive waves across the ancient sea that covered part of Western Canada and the northern United States.
Earth Sciences
Feb 27, 2024
Dr. Mutsutomo Tokizawa (Ph.D.), a post-doctoral research fellow at the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS), is the lead author of a new study with Dr. Leon Kochian (Ph.D.), Canada Excellence Research Chair in Global ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 7, 2023
An emerging parasite known as Echinococcus multilocularis has been increasingly appearing in coyotes in Western Canada as well as in new regions of North America recent years, and poses a potential threat to the health of ...
Biotechnology
Aug 2, 2023
USask researchers Dr. Maureen Reed (Ph.D.) and Dr. Jim Robson (Ph.D.), who share the UNESCO chair, are lead authors of a recent paper published in the journal People and Nature that lays out the seven principles developed ...
Ecology
Jul 27, 2023
Therapy animals are known for their beneficial effects on humans in health care environments, but what about in prisons? A University of Saskatchewan (USask) graduate student is looking into how animal therapy programs could ...
Social Sciences
Jul 19, 2023
