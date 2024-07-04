The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is a Canadian public research university, founded in 1907, and located on the east side of the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. An "Act to establish and incorporate a University for the Province of Saskatchewan" was passed by the provincial legislature in 1907. It established the provincial university on April 3, 1907 "for the purpose of providing facilities for higher education in all its branches and enabling all persons without regard to race, creed or religion to take the fullest advantage". The University of Saskatchewan is now the largest education institution in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Address
105 Administration Place, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Website
http://www.usask.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Saskatchewan

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Saskatchewan

New egg decontamination method preserves nutritional quality

Scientists with the University of Saskatchewan (USask) used the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at USask to study a promising new technique for decontaminating eggs and recently published their findings. The work is published ...

Biotechnology

Jun 6, 2024

