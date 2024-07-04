The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is a Canadian public research university, founded in 1907, and located on the east side of the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. An "Act to establish and incorporate a University for the Province of Saskatchewan" was passed by the provincial legislature in 1907. It established the provincial university on April 3, 1907 "for the purpose of providing facilities for higher education in all its branches and enabling all persons without regard to race, creed or religion to take the fullest advantage". The University of Saskatchewan is now the largest education institution in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Address 105 Administration Place, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada Website http://www.usask.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Saskatchewan

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

