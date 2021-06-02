How seafood business models can incorporate circular economy principles

Maria Sharmina and colleagues at the Tyndall Centre and MMU have published a paper in Nature Food on how companies in the seafood sector can make their business models both more resilient and compliant with circular economy principles.

Seafood is expected to become increasingly important in future food systems and healthy diets. This transition will require the seafood sector to adapt business practices to respond to environmental and social challenges while increasing resilience.

The new paper develops the circular economy-resilience framework for business models (CERF-BM) and, through exploring the current literature, applies this framework to business models in the seafood sector.

The findings suggest that the majority of business models incorporate elements of circular economy and resilience in a limited way. The reviewed business models often fail to consider other supply chain actors and, instead, focus on the business itself and its customers. The CERF-BM helps to elucidate this disconnect through assessing business models against company-level actions towards circularity in combination with systems-level resilience mechanisms.

To reap the synergies between the circular economy and resilience mechanisms, seafood businesses could extract more value from organic waste and dematerialize their business models.

More information: Carly A. Fletcher et al, Seafood businesses' resilience can benefit from circular economy principles, Nature Food (2021). Journal information: Nature Food Carly A. Fletcher et al, Seafood businesses' resilience can benefit from circular economy principles,(2021). DOI: 10.1038/s43016-021-00262-4