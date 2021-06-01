June 1, 2021

Image: Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold

by European Space Agency

Image: Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold
Credit: ESA-G. Porter

An instrument destined for Jupiter orbit is checked after completing eight days of cryogenic radio-frequency testing at ESA's ESTEC technical center in the Netherlands.

The Sub-millimeter Wave Instrument of ESA's Juice mission will survey the churning atmosphere of Jupiter and the scanty atmospheres of its Galilean moons.

Testing took place in ESA's custom-built Low-temperature Near-field Terahertz chamber , or Lorentz.

The first chamber of its kind, the 2.8-m diameter Lorentz can perform high-frequency radio-frequency testing in realistic space conditions, combining space-quality vacuum with ultra-low temperatures.

"The successful test of the flight hardware inside Lorentz, follows an intensive commissioning phase." says ESA antenna engineer Paul Moseley. "This demonstration opens up a wide range of testing possibilities for missions to come."

Meanwhile the flight model of the SWI instrument's parent Juice spacecraft has itself reached the ESTEC Test Center, in preparation for a month long thermal vacuum campaign.

