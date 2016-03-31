Image: Wall of Hertz test chamber

November 23, 2017
Image: Wall of hertz test chamber
Credit: ESA–G. Porter, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

These spiky carbon-impregnated foam pyramids, seen here in ESA's Hertz test chamber, cover the walls of facilities that simulate the endless void of space.

This 'anechoic' foam absorbs radio signals, enabling radio-frequency testing without any distorting reflections from the chamber walls. In addition, it also absorbs sound – making these chambers eerily quiet places to work.

ESA's Hertz chamber, in its technical centre in the Netherlands, is an isolated metal-walled chamber offering versatile ways of measuring a subject's radio-frequency performance. Its walls block all external electromagnetic energy such as TV broadcasts and mobile phone signals for uninterrupted testing.

Other ESA radio-frequency testing facilities – including the smaller Compact Antenna Test Range and the Maxwell  for assessing the of satellite systems – are similarly clad with foam.

Explore further: Image: Anechoic foam covering to simulate the endless void of space

Related Stories

Image: Entrance to Hertz chamber

February 9, 2017

The doorway out of ESA's Hertz test chamber, used to test the radio performance of large space antennas, as captured by photographer Edgar Martin.

Image: Drone antenna test

July 5, 2017

This 6 m-wingspan unmanned aircraft is supported in mid-air within ESA's Hertz radio-frequency test chamber, as if suspended in flight, to check it can maintain contact with its controller through satellite links.

All-in-one, 3D-printed space antenna

March 16, 2016

A prototype 3D-printed antenna being put to work in ESA's Compact Antenna Test Facility, a shielded chamber for antenna and radio-frequency testing.

Give a name to ESA's zone of silence

March 31, 2014

Kept isolated from the external Universe, a special ESA chamber simulates the boundless emptiness of space for testing satellite antennas. Recently refitted, it is in need of a new name. Come up with a winning suggestion ...

Recommended for you

NASA telescope studies quirky comet 45P

November 22, 2017

When comet 45P zipped past Earth early in 2017, researchers observing from NASA's Infrared Telescope Facility, or IRTF, in Hawai'i gave the long-time trekker a thorough astronomical checkup. The results help fill in crucial ...

Uncovering the origins of galaxies' halos

November 21, 2017

Using the Subaru Telescope atop Maunakea, researchers have identified 11 dwarf galaxies and two star-containing halos in the outer region of a large spiral galaxy 25 million light-years away from Earth. The findings, published ...

Cassini image mosaic: A farewell to Saturn

November 21, 2017

In a fitting farewell to the planet that had been its home for over 13 years, the Cassini spacecraft took one last, lingering look at Saturn and its splendid rings during the final leg of its journey and snapped a series ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.