November 13, 2019

Image: Aircraft nose dome assessed in ESA Hertz chamber

by European Space Agency

Image: Aircraft nose dome assessed in ESA Hertz chamber
Credit: ESA-P. de Maagt

ESA test facilities can test more than just space hardware: here, the 2.0m-diameter nose of an Airbus A340 aircraft is seen in ESA's Hertz chamber, undergoing radio-frequency testing.

"We had a rare gap in our test schedule and were able to accommodate a commercial customer," explains ESA antenna engineer Eric Van Der Houwen.

"SPECTO Aerospace works on repairing damaged structural parts like radomes—radar domes—found on the noses of aircraft, which protect forward-looking weather radar and other equipment. But before any repaired radome can be returned to flight it needs radio frequency testing to confirm the repair has been a success and the structure is performing acceptably."

A radome can be damaged in various ways, including lightning strikes, bird strikes or due to hail erosion. The repair process needs to return the radome—an aramid fiber honeycomb composite sandwich structure—to be high mechanically stiff and aerodynamically smooth—while also ensuring its desired (RF) performance remains intact.

"Sometimes a repaired radome can look good but might not perform so well in RF terms," adds Eric. "It might be that the radome structure is absorbing too much RF energy, or triggering signal reflections or interactions that alter the shape of what should be a forward-looking signal. In this particular case, this radome requires a 'side lobe level test' – checking its sideways emissions.

"So we first of all measure the antenna pattern and energy level without the radome and then with the radome to see how much these values change. Finally we again test the antenna without the radome, to make sure our results match on a reliable basis."

Part of ESA's technical heart in the Netherlands, the metal-walled "Hybrid European Radio Frequency and Antenna Test Zone' chamber is shut off from all external influences. Its internal walls are studded with radio-absorbing 'anechoic' foam pyramids, allowing radio-frequency testing without any distorting reflections.

The Hertz chamber carried out a rapid test campaign for the company, with the nose cone—which fits onto both Airbus A330 and A340 aircraft—into and out of ESA's ESTEC technical center in Noordwijk, the Netherlands in a single day.

"ESA is one of our reliable partners for specific aircraft parts testing," remarks Jeroen Mast, managing director of SPECTO. "Our in-house test facility is able to perform the standard transmission efficiency tests for aircraft radomes, with ESA's anechoic facilities offering a valuable add-on to our services."

Explore further

Image: Wall of Hertz test chamber
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Aircraft nose dome assessed in ESA Hertz chamber (2019, November 13) retrieved 13 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-image-aircraft-nose-dome-esa.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Water found on potentially habitable exoplanet

2 hours ago

Mercury transit

3 hours ago

Dark matter mass

13 hours ago

Star evolution

21 hours ago

If I were to observe a black hole...

Nov 12, 2019

Angular Momentum in a Solar Nebula

Nov 12, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments