May 5, 2021

Wood ants show the way when it comes to getting a good meal

by Alistair Keely, University of York

Wood ants show the way when it comes to getting a good meal
The study revealed that wood ant colonies make sophisticated and highly effective transport networks. Credit Valentin Lecheval

With lockdown easing it is a dilemma many of us are facing: should we choose to go to the best place to eat out, or the nearest place that is good enough?

Well, now it seems the humble ant faces the same dilemma.

A University of York study has shown that wood also face trade-offs between visiting the nearest sources of food versus heading for high-quality food.

The study revealed that wood ant colonies use simple foraging rules, not just for collecting food, but also to make sophisticated and highly effective transport networks.

Sharing

These highly cooperative ants also share food between socially connected nests. This food sharing is efficient, low cost and robust to disturbance, the study reveals.

The researchers say the findings could have implications for humans, as transporting people and goods effectively in a complex environment is a big challenge and the highly cooperative wood ants appear to be very successful at it.

The authors of the study, which is published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, wanted to find out: how do ants make these successful networks? Can we learn from what the ants have achieved?

The study combined two modeling approaches used to understand ant foraging. One describes the behavior of the ants making and following trails, and one describes the pattern of where a colony distributes its ants depending on positive feedback.

Food sources

"Both models show us that foraging ant colonies successfully choose nearer and better ," said Dr. Elva Robinson, senior lecturer in ecology at the University of York.

"But these ant colonies can use foraging rules not just to solve the quality-distance trade-off when they are collecting food but also to make complex nest networks for sharing.

"The network properties they demonstrate, efficiency and robustness, are important for human transport networks too. Ants make successful transport networks using simple loops that mean they use good routes again in future. We could adopt these ideas in our own design."

Explore further

Leaf-cutting ants learn to identify unsuitable plants from cues within the colony
More information: Valentin Lecheval et al. From foraging trails to transport networks: how the quality-distance trade-off shapes network structure, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.0430
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by University of York
Citation: Wood ants show the way when it comes to getting a good meal (2021, May 5) retrieved 5 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-wood-ants-good-meal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

3D Cinema Glasses: An Unsolved Personal Experience

3 hours ago

Could someone age without any chronic disease?

11 hours ago

"High" dose of steroids in mild infection may lead to viral pneumonia?

20 hours ago

Can MRI detect COVID infection in lungs?

May 04, 2021

Germline mutations are more harmful than mutations in somatic cells?

May 03, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

May 03, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments