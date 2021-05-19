May 19, 2021

Video: Restoring the coastal wetlands of Everlasting Swamp

by Cecilia Duong, University of New South Wales

wetlands
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Engineers at UNSW Water Research Laboratory are helping restore Everlasting Swamp, located in the North Coast of NSW.

The aim is to restore the hydrology of the coastal wetland, which was heavily grazed and drained for decades.

This was a with National Parks, local Council, Indigenous representation, NSW Fisheries and Local Land Service.

Credit: University of New South Wales

Provided by University of New South Wales
