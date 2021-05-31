May 31, 2021

Red foxes feasting on Australian mammals

by Murdoch University

Red foxes feasting on Australian mammals
Red fox in Kings Park, Western Australia. Credit: Professor Trish Fleming.

Scientists at Murdoch University's Harry Butler Institute (HBI) have discovered that red foxes are ravaging a larger range of Australian animals than previously realized, with 70% of fox diet samples turning up mammal remains.

The research demonstrates a major shift in fox over the past 70 years, as they have switched to consuming more in the wake of successful rabbit biocontrol.

Professor Trish Fleming, Director of the Centre for Terrestrial Ecosystem Science and Sustainability at HBI, says the fox is one of the to Australia's native fauna.

"Unlike feral cats, which prefer taking only live prey, foxes are opportunistic, consuming a range of food, this opportunism is what has allowed them to exploit a broad range of habitats to become the most widely distributed carnivore next to and dogs," said Professor Fleming.

"They never go without; they always find something that they can eat. Their opportunism makes the red fox the world's most successful wild mammalian carnivore. Foxes exploit a range of human environments from farmland to cities. As well as the significant threat to our biodiversity, foxes also cause significant damage to livestock."

Professor Fleming said the research provided valuable insight into the Australian mouse plague affecting parts of rural New South Wales.

"For study sites within mouse plague-prone parts of eastern Australia, we found no difference in the incidence of house mouse in fox diet between years with mouse plagues and years without plagues," she said.

"However, the incidence of house mouse in fox diet for these areas was approximately 2.3 times greater than the overall mean in other locations. This may suggest that foxes benefit from localized increases in mouse availability, even if the increase of house mouse in fox diet cannot counter the rapid reproductive rate of populations under ideal conditions."

Professor Fleming and a team of collaborators from across Australia reviewed 85 fox diet studies, totalling 31,693 samples, from across the species' geographic range within Australia.

"This evidence is motivation for greater fox control in Australia, especially around urban bushland reserves where native species such as possums and bandicoots are a significant proportion of the foxes' diet. This review also highlights the importance of integrated pest species management for effective conservation of our unique biodiversity," said Professor Fleming.

"As a , population control of foxes, , and rabbits should be carried out simultaneously, because removal of any one of these species in isolation can have perverse repercussions for native wildlife."

The fox was introduced to Australia about 150 years ago, and within 30 years of its introduction was already recognized as a threat to livestock and native wildlife.

Earlier studies show the fox has already contributed to the extinction of an estimated 14 native mammal species and one bird species.

Explore further

Are feral cats biting off more than they can chew?
More information: Patricia A. Fleming et al, Diet of the introduced red fox Vulpes vulpes in Australia: analysis of temporal and spatial patterns, Mammal Review (2021). DOI: 10.1111/mam.12251
Provided by Murdoch University
Citation: Red foxes feasting on Australian mammals (2021, May 31) retrieved 31 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-red-foxes-feasting-australian-mammals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Antibody from Common Cold reacts to COVID

18 hours ago

Are there any simple tests to authenticate vaccines at a remote vaccination site?

May 30, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

May 30, 2021

On The Subject Of Biochar

May 30, 2021

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

May 30, 2021

Can post-COVID fungal infections be averted by small doses of antifungal drugs?

May 29, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments