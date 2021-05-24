May 24, 2021

Microscopic fossils record ancient climate conditions

by Paul Gabrielsen, University of Utah

Microscopic fossils record ancient climate conditions
Transmission electron microscope images of magnetofossils with examples of cuboctahedra (top center, rounded) and elongated prisms (bottom center, square). Credit: Courtney Wagner

Fifty-six million years ago, as the Earth's climate warmed by five to eight degrees C, new land mammals evolved, tropical forests expanded, giant insects and reptiles appeared and the chemistry of the ocean changed. Through it all, bacteria in the ocean in what is now New Jersey kept a record of the changes in their environment through forming tiny magnetic particles. Now, those particles and their record are all that's left of these microorganisms. Thanks to new research tools, that record is finally being read.

In research published in the journal Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology, researchers including University of Utah doctoral student Courtney Wagner and associate professor Peter Lippert report the climate clues that can be found by analyzing the magnetic fossil particles, or magnetofossils.

"We interpret the relative abundances of these different populations of magnetofossils based on shape and size, which are a function of bacteria species, to encode that are not as apparent in other fossil data sets or geochemical proxies," Lippert says.

Using their FORC method (which stands for first-order reversal curves, a way of magnetically measuring and statistically describing the magnetic signatures in a sample of rock or sediment) they teased out three different subsets of magnetofossils from ancient coastal marine sediments.

"Each of the magnetofossil populations tells us something a little different about the environment," Wagner says. One consists of 'giant needle-shaped' magnetofossils, associated with increased iron and an expansion of a gradient between oxygenated and deoxygenated seawater. Another contains 'equant' magnetofossils, which may record more stable, long-term conditions in the and the last contains 'elongated' magnetofossils, which may indicate seasonal conditions.

Microscopic fossils record ancient climate conditions
Transmission electron microscope image of magnetofossils with examples of giant magnetofossils (giant bullets, in left cluster, and spindles, in right cluster). Credit: Courtney Wagner/University of Utah

The results are important because they allow researchers to track the chemistry of the ocean throughout a global warming event similar to what the Earth is currently experiencing. For example, the results seem to show that the New Jersey coast rapidly declined in oxygen near the beginning of the ancient warming event and then oxygen levels fluctuated thereafter.

"All this has potential implications for understanding how will affect these sensitive coastal ecosystems today and in the future," Wagner says.

Explore further

Mysterious magnetic fossils offer past climate clues
More information: Courtney L. Wagner et al, Diversification of Iron‐Biomineralizing Organisms During the Paleocene‐Eocene Thermal Maximum: Evidence From Quantitative Unmixing of Magnetic Signatures of Conventional and Giant Magnetofossils, Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2021PA004225
Provided by University of Utah
Citation: Microscopic fossils record ancient climate conditions (2021, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-microscopic-fossils-ancient-climate-conditions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Linear Motor Exercise

1 hour ago

Water Pressure and Different Pipe Sizes

5 hours ago

Can a continous wave laser be converted to a more powerful pulsed laser?

22 hours ago

Kinds of Kinematics?

May 20, 2021

Electromagnetic radiation question -- How do I calculate the intensity of the waves?

May 20, 2021

Popular talks by PhD students, May 27

May 20, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments