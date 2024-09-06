The University of Utah a.k.a. University of Deseret, was originally founded in 1850 by Brigham Young. The University of Deseret failed financially and reemerged as the University of Utah in 1867. Since 1867 the University of Utah has steadily grown into one of the world top 100 institutions for research in medicine, technology and science. The University of Utah offers 76 undergraduate degrees, and 96 graduate degrees plus professional degrees in medicine and law. The Department of Computer Science is rated highly by academics and the business community. Adobe Systems, WordPerfect, Atari, CAE Systems and other notables were created at the University of Utah. In recent decades the University of Utah has become a premier cancer research center, (The Huntsman Center) and incorporated a Nano Technology Institute for research. The University is particularly keen on genetic research, environmental research and offers opportunities for international scientists to participate in first rate research.

Address 201 PRESIDENTS CIRCLE ROOM 201 SLC UT 84112 Website http://www.utah.edu/portal/site/uuhome/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Utah

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

