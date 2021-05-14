May 14, 2021

Gimmicky or effective? The effects of imaginative displays on customers' purchase behavior

by Matt Weingarden, American Marketing Association

purchase
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Researchers from Monash University, Queensland University of Technology, and Capital University of Economics and Business published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that examines the effects of imaginative product displays in retail stores on customers' purchase behavior.

The study, forthcoming in the Journal of Marketing, is titled "Gimmicky or Effective? The Effects of Imaginative Displays on Customers' Purchase Behavior" and is authored by Hean Tat Keh, Di Wang, and Li Yan.

Imaginative displays are constructed using multiple units of the same product in a novel, yet aesthetically appealing, form. Results from six studies show that, relative to standard displays (i.e., non-novel and neutral aesthetics), imaginative displays can increase customers' intention, actual purchases, product sales, and ROI.

Importantly, the effects of imaginative displays can be explained by the dual mechanisms of affect-based arousal and cognition-based inferred benefits. That is, an imaginative increases customer arousal and a themed imaginative display leads customers to infer benefits from the display, which increases their purchase behavior. Moreover, the researchers identify a theoretically meaningful and managerially relevant moderator—congruence between display form and perceived product benefit, which can enhance or attenuate the core effects.

There are three major takeaways:

First, an imaginative display represents a cost-effective way to enhance customers' purchase behavior and increase product sales and ROI. This effect applies to both familiar and less familiar brands.

Second, effective imaginative displays have to be both novel and aesthetically appealing, which highlights the overlooked aesthetic element in .

Third, the inferred benefits of imaginative displays are context-dependent. For a themed imaginative display (i.e., has a particular shape mimicking an object), the retailer should ensure that the display form is congruent with the perceived product benefit to increase purchase behavior. Incongruence between display form and product benefit would backfire.

The authors observe that "Our findings not only explain why some retailers utilize 'gimmicky' imaginative displays, but also provide evidence on the processes and boundary conditions of these displays to favorably influence customers' purchase behavior and increase product sales at relatively low costs."

Explore further

Augmented reality in retail and its impact on sales
More information: Hean Tat Keh et al, EXPRESS: Gimmicky or Effective? The Effects of Imaginative Displays on Customers' Purchase Behavior, Journal of Marketing (2021). DOI: 10.1177/0022242921997359
Journal information: Journal of Marketing

Provided by American Marketing Association
Citation: Gimmicky or effective? The effects of imaginative displays on customers' purchase behavior (2021, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-gimmicky-effective-effects-customers-behavior.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments