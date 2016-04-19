April 19, 2016

Nano-magnets produce 3-D images

by Toyohashi University of Technology

Nano-magnets produce 3-dimensional images
Image composed of nano-magnetic pixels. (a) A 256×256-pixel 1 micrometer-pitch image obtained via polarization microscopy and (b) a 3×2-pixel 2.5-?m-pitch image obtained via magnetic force microscopy. Credit: (c) Toyohashi University Of Technology

Conventional 3D displays, such as stereo displays with glasses and glass-free autostereoscopic displays, show two-dimensional images for each eye. Therefore, users experience incongruity and eyestrain owing to these pseudo-3D images. A holographic display produces an exact copy of the wave front of scattered light from an object, and hence, a realistic 3D display is expected. Holographic displays can reconstruct realistic 3D images, thereby eliminating the need for special glasses.

However, construction of holographic displays is difficult, as nano-sized pixels are required for reconstructing 3D images with a wide . Conventional holographic displays have a viewing angle of <3° and a pixel pitch of 10-100 µm.

Researchers at Toyohashi Tech have recently developed wide-viewing 3D holographic displays composed of nano-magnetic pixels.

These displays are driven by thermomagnetic recordings, and wide viewing-angles are achieved through the use of in-house-developed magneto-optic spatial light modulators (MOSLMs) composed of nano-sized pixels.

A 3-D wireframe-cube image of nano-magnetic pixels above a real nut. Credit: (c) Toyohashi University Of Technology

According to Associate Prof. Takagi, "The advantages of this approach are that the focused spot of a laser defines the pixel size, the MOSLM does not require special current or voltage drivelines, and the switching speed is about 10 nsec/pixel that is enough for real-time display. Therefore, the MOSLM can represent 3D movie because display media is a rewritable magnetic material. In addition, the magnetic hologram is stored for magnetic materials semi permanently. The viewing angle depends on pixel pitch size. In this study, we adjusted to the pixel pitch size of 1 μm after obtaining the pixel size of 1 µm."

This confirms, as previously stated, that a 3D display with 1-µm-pitch pixels can display holographic at a viewing angles of over 30°. Therefore, this display constitutes an attractive option for visualizing 3D objects with a smooth motion parallax and without special glasses.

More information: K. Nakamura et al. Improvement of diffraction efficiency of three-dimensional magneto-optic spatial light modulator with magnetophotonic crystal, Applied Physics Letters (2016). DOI: 10.1063/1.4939448

Journal information: Applied Physics Letters

Provided by Toyohashi University of Technology

Citation: Nano-magnets produce 3-D images (2016, April 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-nano-magnets-d-images.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Graphene champions the next generation 3D display technology
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about selection rules in optical transitions

16 hours ago

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)